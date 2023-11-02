(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Support small businesses and young entrepreneurs at the 2nd Annual Holiday Market and Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event takes place at Library 21c at 1175 Chapel Hills Drive in Colorado Springs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LaBrisa Jimenez, Founder of The Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs said there will be more than 60 vendors, all kids, ages four to 17.

There will also be a silent auction to support the organization. The Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs helps kids bring their dreams to life by teaching them the importance of customer service, finance, and business leadership.