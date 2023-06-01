Young bear rehabilitated and released back into the wild

(GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a young bear sow over the winter. The sow was in very bad condition when she was found, according to CPW.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

She was found off Highway 133 toward McClure Pass, and CPW said the bear was starving, weighing only 25 pounds. The sow was about 2 to 3 years old.

CPW said the sow had come out of her den, which is common for bears that run out of fat during winter. She also had scars on her face, and might not have been able to put on enough weight for hibernation.

She spent winter at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center, and during that time, she recovered and fattened up to 93 pounds. CSP said this is still small for her age, but she was healthy enough to be released on Friday, May 26.

“Thanks to our Gunnison area wildlife officers and Frisco Creek for saving this sow!” said CPW.