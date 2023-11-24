(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With Black Friday comes majorly discounted items and stores filled with customers buying new goodies. But Brown Friday–that’s a different story known by plumbers as the busiest day of the year.

“Like I said, it always occurs at the worst possible time that it could happen, especially when you have a house full of people and then everything just starts to fail on you,” said Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service Experienced Plumber, Mario Jimenez.

These two working together on Friday morning to make sure peoples pipes are clean and drains are working.

Celebrating Thanksgiving with the classics like turkey, grease, and probably a whole lot of visits to the bathroom from family members.

“Then you have the whole family come over and now you’re producing more waste, more running water,” Jimenez said. “We do see a quite a bit of uptick in backups with that particular setting, and it always happens at the worst time as well.”

Besides clogged pipes, there can also be problems coming from the clean-up of the big feast.

“I would say… especially after a big holiday meal or Thanksgiving, be very mindful of what you guys are putting down your drains,” Jimenez said. “I wouldn’t necessarily shove the whole turkey carcass down the garbage disposal. You’re definitely having a visit for me if you do go that route.”

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) specifically reminded customers to properly dispose of fats, oils, and grease (FOG) and avoid unnecessary plumbing repairs. Some tips included putting food scraps in the trash and pouring leftover grease into an empty can.

Similar to Springs Utilities, Jimenez stressed: “I suggest you know the standard routine of make sure you scrape your plates off and then if you are using your garbage disposal, it is for the minimum scraps that are left on your plate.”

On this Brown Friday, Jimenez was accompanied by Gabe Mestas, with the two working together on one Colorado Springs property. The two demonstrated several tools that they use to see the inside of the pipes and how to properly clean them out.

Mario Jimenez uses this tool to help see inside of the pipes and identify clogs.

“I knew a couple of the guys beforehand, and they welcomed me in with open arms and it’s just been a joy ever since,” Mestas said. “Just getting their hands dirty and just helping people out, which is the best part of the day.”

While every day is different with a new task at hand, Mestas shared his thought process when he first arrives at the scene.

“First off, you’ve just got to inspect everything and see what you’re really working with and break it down and see what’s the easiest way to tackle the problem without making a bigger mess or making the homeowner’s life miserable,” Mestas said. “Just really just taking your time with the job and assessing it properly.”

With a change of temperatures and the snow season approaching, Jimenez shared some tips for keeping your house in good shape. Specifically: “Make sure that you have your house up to proper temperature. If you’re going to have a bunch of gas, maybe go through the house and just test all your drains, make sure everything’s functioning and that’ll definitely avoid a heavier bill versus calling us out.”

Two plumbers working together on a call on Brown Friday.

Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service recently created a new product for anyone to use, which helps in keeping Southern Colorado drains working well.

“We have this new drain additive that we have come up with and we have in stock. It’s called Total C, it is a citrus liquid fire, active enzyme and sludge eating bacteria,” Jimenez said. “So, this isn’t like drano; it only attacks organic material inside the drains. There’s 32 applications per bottle, use two ounces of this in any of your drains.”

Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service is located at 135 Baldridge View in Colorado Springs. Click here for information on how to contact them.

While you may be flushing your problems away, this crew has got you covered year-round.

“I’m honestly just working with my hands and just helping people,” Mestas said. “I love helping people and just seeing that smile at the end of the day and everybody’s functioning as normal and there’s no stress there and they can have their family over for the holidays, that’s my favorite.”