(Sponsored)

What better way to Celebrate National Donut Day than with Horseshoe Donuts in Monument. Twin sisters Erin Monyek and Liz Schulze, who grew up on the east coast of Massachusetts, are now bringing the east coast donut deliciousness into Southern Colorado.

The identical twin sisters brought a wide range of donuts to share with Loving Living Local host Nova on the show Thursday morning. Donuts ranged from death by chocolate to carrot cake and even some are shaped like horseshoes.

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2. However, with this being the busiest time of year for the sisters, they had to come on Loving Living Local Thursday morning to start the celebrations early, and even brought the Horseshoe mascot Monster!

For all the donut menu options and details about Horseshoe donuts head to the website.