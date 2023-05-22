Your tickets, identity, and payment are literally the palm of your hand at Coors Field. (Aramark Sports and Entertainment)

DENVER (KDVR) — Your tickets, identity, and payment are literally in the palm of your hand at Coors Field.

The home of the Colorado Rockies is the first venue to offer Amazon One, according to a press release from Aramark Sports and Entertainment. It’s a free, contactless technology that allows customers to use the palm of their hand to enter, pay and verify their age.

You won’t have to fumble your wallet or break a nail trying to get a card out, you can simply hover your hand over the device.

“We are enabling a friction-free experience for Colorado Rockies fans so they can grab a drink and get back to the game faster,” John McKay, Senior Director of Food Service Operations and Development for the Colorado Rockies said.

How to set it up

Here is what customers will need to do in order to use the palm recognition technology.

First, visit an Amazon One kiosk to enroll. Those can be found at the SandLot Brewery or Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar.

Then use a mobile device to upload a selfie and a photo of the front and back of a valid government-issued identification.

After that, you will be able to hover the palm of your hand over the device to verify your identity, make a payment, or enter the venue in the future.

If the customer has previously enrolled in Amazon One at another location like Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, they only need to upload their ID and selfie before arriving at the stadium.