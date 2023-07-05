DENVER (KXRM) — The Colorado Avalanche wrapped up development camp Wednesday with a couple players with ties to Colorado College taking part.

Bryan Yoon, who just completed his graduate season with the Tigers, skated on Team Burgundy along with rising graduate defenseman Connor Mayer.

Both players helped CC to an upset series win over Western Michigan in the first round and a 1-0 victory over defending champion Denver before falling one game shy of the NCAA Tournament.

“Over the last four or five years we’ve had that belief that we’ve been getting better,” Yoon said. “Having the turnout that (CC) is having at the camps is a piece of evidence of that. It’s really good to see and I think there are great times to come.”

Colorado College begins the regular season Oct. 13-14 with home games against Union College.