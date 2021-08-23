YMCA of Pueblo welcomes back Corporate Cup

Pueblo, Colo. — After a year away from the largest community competition in Pueblo, the YMCA of Pueblo is excited to announce the 36th annual Corporate Cup’s return on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Corporate Cup is a health challenge to local organizations, businesses and corporations in Pueblo County to promote fitness and overall well-being in the workplace. From 5ks to climbing competitions, and everything in between, participants can expect to have fun and become closer with their team by working together to win events. Local food trucks will also be onsite for kickoff day.

All Corporate Cup participants get to train at the Y for free thanks to the YMCA’s major sponsors: Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (PCAPP), Health Solutions and the City of Pueblo. Guests are invited to come watch and cheer on their friends and family at all sporting events throughout September. A full schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/2UsGXoe

“For over 34 years we’ve hosted the Corporate Cup games, igniting a spirit of healthy competition, cross-company camaraderie and active lifestyles,” says Janelle Andrews, CEO. “Through Olympic-style team and individual events, we bring people together like never before.”

Businesses with interests can inquire for 2022’s Corporate Cup by emailing Sarah Brazil, Director of Development, at sbrazil@puebloymca.org or (719) 543-5151 x 212.