(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The YMCA of Pueblo has launched its 2023 Annual Community Support Campaign to raise funds for scholarships and financial assistance to ensure YMCA programming is available to all.

The YMCA of Pueblo is looking to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in programs and services. The YMCA said the goal for the campaign is $100,000 and all funds raised in the campaign will go directly back to the community of Pueblo through financial assistance for YMCA memberships and scholarships toward:

Youth sports

Y Preschool

YMCA Camp Jackson

Safety Around Water (free swim lessons for the public)

Unity Sports (free structured sports programs at local elementary schools)

“We raise about $300,000 and give back nearly $600,000 to the community annually,” said Kevin Cano, Director of Marketing & Digital Media. “With your help, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has what they need to learn, grow and thrive with the Y’s support.”