(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, April 1, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will host a job fair at its Briargate location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The YMCA will be hiring for full-time and part-time positions at all YMCA locations. Positions include;

Lifeguards

Personal Trainers

Wellness Attendants

Membership service representatives

Sports

Summer Day Camp

“We have part-time and full-time positions available and staff will be on hand to answer any questions, conduct an interview, and get you started on your YMCA career journey,” said Theresa Johnson, EVP & Chief Operating Officer.

The YMCA said anyone interested should bring a resume and be prepared for an interview, those interested in lifeguarding positions are to bring a swimsuit and be ready for a swim test.