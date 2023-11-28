(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 1 the YMCA at First & Main will host its first-ever Winter Book Bash, a family-friendly event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is designed to showcase local Colorado authors and give attendees a chance to browse and buy books, speak to authors, and be involved in the local reading and writing community.

The YMCA said the event will feature more than two dozen authors from various genres and the evening will include readings, music, treats, and Christmas Goodie basket raffles.

Executive Director of The YMCA at First and Main, Ryan Parsons, said, “The Y is a community-based organization, so when Cheyenne asked about holding her event here, it made sense. Bringing people together, learning more about each other, and exploring new books for all ages is an event we are happy to host.”

The event is organized by Cheyenne Hernandez, a local author who dedicated one of her books to the YMCA.

“To my friends at the Y, without the amazing childcare you all provide, this book would have taken much longer to finish. Likely years longer. Having my girls in a safe place, with people I trust, gives me the emotional security to focus on the writing and getting the story on the page. That, plus the support and encouragement I get from you all, means the world. Thank you,” wrote Hernandez.

The YMCA at First and Main is located at 3035 North New Center Point near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.