(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has announced the dates for its annual 5K race series benefiting YMCA programs.

The YMCA said the race series is three races; The Creepy Crawl, The Turkey Trot, and the Jingle Jog. The races raise money to ensure all individuals and families in the Pikes Peak Region can access programs such as child care, swim lessons, and youth sports.

The Halloween-themed Creepy Crawl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Santa Fe Trail in Palmer Lake. The Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 23 at the Briargate YMCA and the Jingle Job will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Fountain.

Registration is open for all three events, the YMCA said all events are stroller and dog-friendly, and each race will have a kids’ fun run and encourages groups and costumes. Those that register for all three events at once will get a special commemorative gift at packet pick up for the first race.

YMCA CEO Boyd Williams said, “We are so proud of our long-standing YMCA 5k Race Series as it raises funds to support so many families in the Pikes Peak Region each year. Whether helping kids get involved in sports, summer camps, or swimming lessons, providing much-needed outreach to our seniors in the community, or perhaps free childcare to families that need it most, our YMCA Race Series raises much-needed funds for the community.”