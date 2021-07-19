“Yes we have moose”: Moose spotted wandering around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s a moose on the loose in Colorado Springs!

Monday morning, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region posted a video of a bull moose that was seen roaming around the Country Club of Colorado around Highway 115 on Sunday.

ATTN! @COParksWildlife asks people in #ColoradoSprings to avoid the Country Club of Colorado area along Highway 115. A bull moose is roaming the golf course. Moose are large & powerful. Do not approach! It's especially important to keep dogs away! Video courtesy Kathy Symonds pic.twitter.com/NHaNRgNM09 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 19, 2021

Although the sight made for a fun morning, officials warned people s to avoid approaching moose as they are very large and powerful.

But remember moose are large and powerful animals. They are NOT afraid of humans. And they view dogs as predators, often responding aggressively to them. Our Shiras moose can weigh 800-1,200 pounds and pose a danger to motorists as well as anyone who doesn't keep a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/LeqivU753Y — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 19, 2021

Moose sightings are a common occurrence in Colorado as the state is home to a variety of wildlife including mule deer, wild turkeys, elk, and bighorn sheep.