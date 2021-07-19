“Yes we have moose”: Moose spotted wandering around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s a moose on the loose in Colorado Springs!
Monday morning, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region posted a video of a bull moose that was seen roaming around the Country Club of Colorado around Highway 115 on Sunday.
Although the sight made for a fun morning, officials warned people s to avoid approaching moose as they are very large and powerful.
Moose sightings are a common occurrence in Colorado as the state is home to a variety of wildlife including mule deer, wild turkeys, elk, and bighorn sheep.