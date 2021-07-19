“Yes we have moose”: Moose spotted wandering around Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s a moose on the loose in Colorado Springs!

Monday morning, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region posted a video of a bull moose that was seen roaming around the Country Club of Colorado around Highway 115 on Sunday.

Although the sight made for a fun morning, officials warned people s to avoid approaching moose as they are very large and powerful.

Moose sightings are a common occurrence in Colorado as the state is home to a variety of wildlife including mule deer, wild turkeys, elk, and bighorn sheep.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local