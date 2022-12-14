(COLORADO) — The winter weather is bringing cooler temperatures and freezing weather. Xcel Energy is sharing some energy-saving tips and programs to help customers save money on their energy bills.

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight, and to retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Switch to LEDs, especially ENERGY STAR®-qualified products which typically use 70-90% less energy and last 15 times longer than traditional bulbs.

Rinse dishes in cool water, so as to not waste hot water that costs money to heat.

Xcel Energy offers payment plans and energy assistance programs that can help customers who are having trouble paying their bills. More information is on their website or you can call 1-800-895-4999.