Xcel Energy offers winter heating, energy saving tips as temps drop

DENVER – With snow, wind and cold weather predicted to hit the along the Front Range this week, Xcel Energy offers energy saving tips and safety tips for severe weather.

Xcel Energy has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees are available and able to respond to outages. Winds are expected to gust up to 70 mph along the higher elevations of the foothills.

There is already a nationwide increase in the cost of natural gas, due to supply and demand pressures. With these higher natural gas prices, an average residential customer in Colorado who uses the same amount of energy this winter as last winter will see an increase in bills.

No-Cost Ideas:

Let the sunlight in and keep the cold out - Open blinds to take advantage of the sun’s warmth during the day but close them at night to insulate against the cold air.

- Open blinds to take advantage of the sun’s warmth during the day but close them at night to insulate against the cold air. Lower your thermostat – Set the thermostat between 65-70 degrees while you’re home and 58 degrees when you’re away. A programmable thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on your routine.

– Set the thermostat between 65-70 degrees while you’re home and 58 degrees when you’re away. A programmable thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on your routine. Make sure exterior doors are fully closed - A major source of a home’s heat loss is from exterior doors that are left cracked open or left unlatched.

- A major source of a home’s heat loss is from exterior doors that are left cracked open or left unlatched. Use fans to your advantage – Run ceiling fans clockwise, so the warm air near the ceiling is forced down.

– Run ceiling fans clockwise, so the warm air near the ceiling is forced down. Keep your oven’s heat where it belongs – Use your oven light or timer to avoid opening it often while you cook. Each time an oven door is opened for a few seconds, the temperature drops 25 degrees.

Low-Cost Ideas:

Lower your water heater’s temperature or insulate it - The proper temperature for a water heater is 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and by lowering it 10 degrees, you can save 3-5% on your water heating costs.

Keep filters clean – Dirty furnace filters reduce airflow, requiring your furnace to work harder and use more energy. Change the filter once a month during the winter to reduce your heating costs by 5-15%.

– Dirty furnace filters reduce airflow, requiring your furnace to work harder and use more energy. Change the filter once a month during the winter to reduce your heating costs by 5-15%. Don’t let the heat escape – Affordable window sealing kits can be found in most local home improvement stores and can help you save. Have your home evaluated for leaky ducts, drafts around doors and windows, fireplace dampers, and other places where air might escape.

– Affordable window sealing kits can be found in most local home improvement stores and can help you save. Have your home evaluated for leaky ducts, drafts around doors and windows, fireplace dampers, and other places where air might escape. Improve insulation - Improving the insulation of walls, crawl spaces, floors and heating ducts is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to reduce energy costs.

Customers can take part in one of Xcel Energy’s energy efficiency programs to save even more. Information can be found at www.xcelenergy.com.

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages.

Customers have the following ways to report outages:

Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

Stay informed

Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. The website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration.

Other ways customers can prepare