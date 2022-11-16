(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Xcel Energy customers in Pueblo will see lower prices for natural gas on their December energy bills, due to a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices.

Xcel Energy said the company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission the week of Nov. 14 to reflect a drop in the commodity price of natural gas for December. The change will lower residential customer bills an average of $33 in December, compared to what had previously been projected for the month.

Small business customers will pay an average of $140 less in December.

Xcel said customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their bills, and Xcel passes those costs along to customers without markup. Commodity adjustments are submitted to the Commission every three months; the adjustment for the first quarter of 2023 will be filed mid-December.

Here is a breakdown of the natural gas price changes comparing the current rates approved Oct. 1, 2022 to the Dec. 2022 proposed rates, provided by Xcel Energy:

Avg. Usage Commodity Price, Q4 2022 Bill, Q4 2022 Commodity Price, Dec. 2022 Bill, Dec. 2022 Residential 131.3 $1.0092 $197.75 $0.7576 $164.71 Small Business 560.3 $1.0041 $796.74 $0.7525 $655.76

Even with the drop in natural gas prices, Xcel said the cost of natural gas remains higher than it has been in recent years, so they encourage customers to take advantage of the range of energy efficiency programs and saving tips the company offers to help customers manage their energy use and keep their bills as low as possible.

You can view Xcel’s energy saving tips at xcelenergy.com/tips. Customers are also encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they’re having trouble paying their bill. Learn more about their energy assistance programs here.

Xcel said he company can provide customers with options such as payment plans, energy assistance programs or an Averaged Monthly Payment. You can also call 1-800-895-4999.