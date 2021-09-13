WWII aircraft coming to visit Pueblo Airport Sept. 14

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Commemorative Air Force is visiting Pueblo, Colo. for three days of tours to the public and living history flight experiences starting Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The plane models that will be visiting are the CAF B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, one of four remaining that are still flying, and the T6 Texan/SNJ.

Tours and flights will start on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. and will wrap up on Thursday, Sept. 16.

