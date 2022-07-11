COLORADO SPRINGS – Get ready to rumble because World Wrestling Entertainment is coming to the Pikes Peak Region this fall.

Superstars from Monday Night Raw will take over The Broadmoor World Arena during Saturday Night’s Main Event. That includes United States Champion and Colorado Springs native Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley stands in the ring prior to his fight during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh on October 31, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the WWE’s website, Lashley is a former WWE Champion. He’s also a three-time wrestling national champion and a four-time wrestling All-American. Lashley also served at Fort Carson while he was deployed in the U.S. Army before he made the jump to professional wrestling.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE superstars Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Riddle, and Becky Lynch are also set to appear on the card.

Tickets, which range in price from $19 to $109 plus applicable fees, go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10 a.m.

Available online at broadmoorworldarena.com and AXS.com or at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.