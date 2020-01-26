Wuhan man visiting Loveland raises money for face masks to protect from coronavirus

LOVELAND — A man is in Loveland right now visiting from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus.

Jake Tilleman is visiting his family on winter break for the Chinese New Year. However, with death tolls reaching dozens in China, this vacation trip has become a mission to save lives back home.

“Things escalated really quickly since I’ve been here,” Tilleman said, “My flight is in 12 days and the entire providence is in a quarantine right now,” he said.

While Tilleman sits at his sister’s home in Loveland, his wife and four-year-old son are back in China.

“You’re stuck on the other side of the world trying to think what you can do, how you can help,” Tilleman said, adding “You end up looking at a phone waiting for news.”

Tilleman says hospitals in Wuhan have been putting out notices that they need donations for medical supplies. They need face masks, gloves and face shields.

“I brought my money here to Colorado just for vacation and do a little shopping, but I decided this is more important.”

Tilleman donated $2,000 of his own money to buy face masks for hospitals in China.

He started a Gofundme page hoping others can chip in to help his hometown.

“Just to think that doctors have to go out without the proper protection for this virus is just unacceptable in my mind,” Tilleman said. “If I can reach the goal, I’m hoping we can send 12 to 13,000 facemasks to the Red Cross in China.

Tilleman’s wife and son want to get away from the threat in Wuhan so they left to stay with loved ones 100 miles outside of the city.