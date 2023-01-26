(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) will host a community conversation on Thursday evening, Jan. 26 to discuss the positive impact of industry and education partnerships on Colorado’s workforce.

The Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL) in WSD3 received a $12,500 donation from the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) to help students in trade programs.

The MiLL offers trade career pathways for students who can receive hands-on experience using manufacturing equipment and Computer Numerical Controlled (CNC) machines.

Students can take trade career pathways at the MiLL in Cabinet Manufacturing, Construction Technology, and Welding Technology.

Students who are in Cabinet Manufacturing and Welding Technology can take internships with Colorado businesses. Students in Cabinet Manufacturing are tasked with producing cabinets needed for the Careers in Construction (CICC) home build project.

After students complete two years of Cabinet Manufacturing classes they have the chance to earn an industry-recognized certification called the Woodwork Career Alliance (WCA) certificate.

The community conversation will take place Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at The MiLL located at 4450 Foreign Trade Zone Blvd. If you cannot attend in person, the event will also be live-streamed online.

Dr. Tatiana Bailey, an economist with Data-Driven Economic Strategies will be speaking at the event and Superintendent Kevin Duren will be presenting. WSD3 students will also be in attendance who are involved in trade programs at the MiLL.

FOX21 will have a crew at the event tonight and will continue to update the story with information.