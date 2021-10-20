Wrongful death lawsuit will be filed against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

DENVER (KDVR) — An attorney representing the family of Wongel Estifanos says a wrongful death lawsuit will be filed Wednesday against the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Six-year-old Wongel Estifanos was killed on Sept. 5 on a ride at the park.

A report released Sept. 24 detailed multiple errors by park operators. The investigation revealed that operators didn’t notice the little girl was sitting on her two seatbelts instead of being strapped into them before the Haunted Mine Drop ride took off.

During the investigation, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that an alarm system warned of a problem on the ride, but the workers had not had enough training to know what to do. A worker then decided to reset the system and sent the ride on its way.

Attorney Dan Caplis does not believe a waiver signed by park guests before entering will infringe on the lawsuit, despite that waiver including language giving up rights to potential lawsuits.