(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash after a woman died from being hit by a wrong-way driver on I-25, early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.

CSP was notified of a fatal crash near milepost 149 by Colorado Springs city limits at 12:15 a.m. Early reports stated that a vehicle was on fire.

A 2015 Chrysler 300 driven by a 23-year-old man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25. The Chrysler hit a southbound 2020 Hyundai Kona head-on, according to CSP. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on scene to remove both drivers.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 39-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained serious injuries. CSP says alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor of the crash.