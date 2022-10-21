(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly drove south in the northbound lanes of I-25 late Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to CSPD, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of I-25 and East Woodmen Road on reports of a sedan driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25. Officers found the car stopped in the lanes of I-25 just south of West Fillmore Street.

CSPD said the car did not appear to have any damage from a traffic accident, and the suspected driver 32-year-old Ruben Hernandez, was running in the center median. CSPD said that when officers approached Hernandez, he began running into northbound lanes of traffic.

Hernandez complied with officers’ commands, but started struggling after being detained. Hernandez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was cited for Driving Under the Influence (Drugs) and Reckless Driving.