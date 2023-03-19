(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman previously served and released on a traffic summons was arrested for multiple traffic offenses early Sunday morning on March 19, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shellie Clark was cited for a DUI and reckless driving. She was placed on an M1 hold due to reckless behavior toward the public and mental instability, according to police.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) unit saw a green Subaru Forester traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard. CSFD attempted to get the driver’s attention by activating its emergency lights and sirens. The driver, later identified as Clark, continued on the wrong side of the roadway.

Officers saw the vehicle near Fountain Boulevard and Academy Boulevard traveling at high speeds – still in the wrong direction. Police attempted a traffic stop but Clark failed to comply. A police pursuit was authorized due to reckless driving.

Clark was finally stopped on South Academy Boulevard at B street with assistance from a state patrol trooper. No involved persons were injured and no vehicles were damaged. Officers noted visible exterior damage on the vehicle unrelated to the final traffic stop and said the extent of property damage associated with the incident is unclear.

According to CSPD, the same driver and vehicle were stopped on Saturday, March 18 following reports of a DUI and traffic crash. Clark received a negative DUI evaluation during this stop and was served and released on a traffic summons.