Wreck on Highway 115 leaves one person dead and another seriously injured

PENROSE, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died and another has been seriously injured after a car crash near mile marker 26 on Highway 115.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis told FOX21 News that the crash involved two vehicles, a sedan and a SUV, and happened around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One person was killed in the accident while another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say all lanes near the accident have been closed and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time.

