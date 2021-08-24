Wreaths Across America to join National Flag Waving Effort on Sept. 7

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, a member of the U.S. Army Old Guard stands on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America is inviting everyone to join them on its Facebook page and on Wreaths Across America Radio on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in waving the American flag to honor the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

The event will feature Gold Star Families, whose loved ones began serving their communities after 9/11, veterans and first responders with their families.

“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester. “But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms.”

The flag-waving event will begin at 8:45 am EST and will end at 10:05 am ET. The event will feature the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, story sharing, and four moments of silence.



The timeline of the events that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, were as follows:

At 8:46 am , on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).

At 9:03 am, five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).

At 9:37 am, another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

At 10:03 am, four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization that not only places wreaths for veterans on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery but places over 2 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 2,750 participating locations across the U.S. and offers year-round programming.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 across the country. To sponsor a $15 wreath for an American hero, to volunteer or to learn more about the organization, visit their website here.