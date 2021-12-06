Wrappers needed for gifts at Stratmoor Hills Elementary

With a little thoughtfulness and helpful research, you can easily find Christmas gifts that will make your wife happy while keeping your budget balanced.

COLORADO SPRINGS– Pikes Peak United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council are asking the community’s help to wrap over 400 presents on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as part of their annual wrap party.

Each student at the school will receive two gifts: one want and one need.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for all wrappers.

Member of the Pikes Peak United Way Emerging Leaders Council will be distributing gifts to the students at Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on Dec. 14th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.