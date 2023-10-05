(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Teachers in Woodland Park are asking the community to take action against the Woodland Park School District school board.

In a press conference at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5, at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, former and retired teachers will be breaking down the concerns they have with the current school board.

Organizers said their concerns stem from 2021 when a new school board was voted in and it hired formerly recalled Jefferson County school board president Ken Witt.

Since taking office, Witt and the rest of the board implemented multiple changes to the Woodland Park School District.

In a statement, Bethany Morris, a spokesperson for the teachers participating in the press conference, wrote:

“They have adopted the controversial and state-unapproved American Birthright Standards, making Woodland Park the first school district in the nation to adopt these standards. The board also chose not to renew $1.2 million in grant funding, which had previously been used to support student mental health services.”

Additionally, teachers say the board implemented a policy which limits their First Amendment rights.

FOX21 has reached out to the Woodland Park School District for comment and is waiting to hear back.