Wounded Warrior Project reaches out to veterans in light of Afghanistan crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Wounded Warrior Project is reaching out to veterans to offer them support in light of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The organization, offering veterans assistance in 2003, plans to make around 40,000 phone calls to registered veterans who served in Afghanistan to reach out and offer support and mental health resources through the organization.

Additional support is also available through the group’s online resource center and mental health triage team. To reach out, call 888.WWP.ALUM (997-2586) from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Lieutenant General Mike Linnington issued this message on the Project’s website to veterans:

Courtesy of the Wounded Warriors Project.

