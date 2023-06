(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A World War II Army veteran celebrated her 100th birthday with the Women’s Army Corps Pikes Peak Chapter No. 75, Saturday afternoon on June 10.

Helen Rydell was celebrated with a parade in her honor at John Metcalfe Memorial Park. She received a flag flown over the capital building and a proclamation signed by Congressman Dough Lamborn, according to Robin Fraser, Secretary of the Women’s Army Corps.