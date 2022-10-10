(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Comeback Yoga is a non-profit organization based in Denver that provides free yoga classes to the military community.

The organization was started by Ned and Margot Timbel who retired from the energy industry and began yoga teacher training.

“As part of their teacher training, they had to do a service project, like many of us do as yoga teachers,” said Kelly Wulf, Executive Director of Comeback Yoga. “So they worked within the PTSD unit and the inpatient psych unit here in Denver. When their service hours were over, everyone kind of realized that this makes complete sense.”

Comeback Yoga teachers have yoga training and training specific to military culture to best support military members, including training in traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, trauma-informed yoga, accessible yoga, and more.

“So if you’re stepping into a military community, you better be able to speak and understand a little bit of their language because that’s just respectful,” said Wulf. “So all of our teachers are specifically trained.”

For Wulf, she has a personal connection to serving the military community.

“I’ve seen Comeback Yoga grow into this amazing program and a big reason why I’m a part of it is because my grandparents and my mom’s side were both in World War II,” stated Wulf. “This is just my way of kind of honoring my grandparents memory every single day for six years.”

Kelly Wulf’s grandparents. Courtesy of Kelly Wulf.

Comeback Yoga teacher, Andrea Roberts, said she feels positive emotions after teaching.

“It was always nice to see that, you know, at the end of class, getting people more relaxed and calm and maybe a little smile to their faces,” said Roberts. “So that was something that I look forward to do that class.”

Wulf shared how she has personally seen the benefits of teaching the military community how to practice yoga.

“I had one student who felt he jumped out of a perfectly good airplane and didn’t quite land it. He had messed up his neck really badly, so he was taken off of duty,” said Wulf. “After about a year of yoga every single week, I remember he came to me and like threw a paper at me and it was his paper that he could go back to active duty because he now had the mobility in his neck and back.”

The classes aimed to help improve the physical and mental health of military members.

“People can feel lonely or alone a lot of the time,” stated Robers. “And so having, you know, yoga class as away to build that community and meet other people and feel supported.”

Classes are taught both in-person and online with the schedule here.

There is a donation page to help support Comeback Yoga continue to provide these free yoga classes.