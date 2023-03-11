World-famous Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style and animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to Colorado Springs starting Thursday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 21.

Courtesy of FOX21 News

Back by popular demand, the circus will hold 15 shows over two weeks at FH Beerworks located at 2490 North Powers Frontage Road.

This season, Venardos Circus will embrace its motto, “Let’s Build a Dream,” and unveil a new experience for fans in its new, Italian-made, red-and-white striped tent with expanded seating around a central stage.

“We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Colorado Springs with a brand-new show,” said ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos. “Our hearts are on the road, and we look forward to coming back to a city that was so supportive of us all these years.”

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition. The traveling tour reinvents the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, according to a Venardos Circus spokesperson.

The show schedule will be as follows with preshow entertainment beginning an hour prior to showtime:

Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

General Admission tickets start at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. One-year-olds or younger will be admitted free with each paying adult. Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing here. Parking will be free.

The Venardos Circus has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will get the chance to appreciate an intimate experience that pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern audience.