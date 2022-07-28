COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking in Persons, a day designated by the United Nations in 2013.

“On July 30th, each year, the world kind of comes together to mark and recognize World Day Against Trafficking in Persons,” said Preston Goff, creative director for Exodus Road in Colorado Springs.

Anti-human trafficking organizations said at its core, it’s about global awareness.

“All countries are affected by labor and sex trafficking and we do everything that we can to try to eradicate modern day slavery,” said Jo-Ann O’Neil, vice chair for the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado.

This year’s theme is technology.

“We leverage technology to do the work in investigation in a really unique way,” Goff said. “We also leverage it to build advocacy and build awareness for the common person about this issue of human trafficking.”

Organizations for the eradication of human trafficking said they are optimistic about the work leaders and average people are doing.

“Everyone has a role to play in seeing the end of slavery in our lifetime. And I really believe if we can all shift our focus together, then we might actually see that come to fruition,” Goff said.

“To see the level of passion that people have across the state, this issue just keeps me going,” O’Neil said. “And on the days that it’s difficult for me to think that this is still happening and are we making a difference? I know that we are.”

Some things experts recommend doing on this day are: