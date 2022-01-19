World Class Athlete Program soldiers chosen for 2022 Olympic Bobsled team

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Two soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program at Fort Carson were selected for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team to compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.

Specialist Frank Del Duca, an infantryman from Bethel, Maine, and Specialist Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, a biomedical equipment Specialist from Powhatan, Virginia, were both chosen for the team on Monday, Jan. 17.

Courtesy of the U.S. Olympics.

Opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games is Friday, Feb. 4. The two-man bobsled heats are scheduled for Feb. 14-15, and the four-man heats are scheduled for Feb. 19-20.

Of the eight men selected to the team, Abdul-Saboor is one of two with most experience, having previously competed in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Del Duca was promoted to the World Cup level shortly after the International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation over Christmas break, placing 15th in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

“I’m not surprised,” said Del Duca’s father, Frank Del Duca III. “He had a plan, and he stuck to the plan.”

Del Duca’s first Olympic Games will be as a pilot, and Abdul-Saboor’s second Olympic Games will be as a push athlete.

Aron McGuire, USA Bobsled/Skeleton Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are fortunate to have a deep talent pool, but that makes it really difficult to decide who gets selected. We are proud of this team, and we’re looking forward to watching them represent the United States in Beijing.”