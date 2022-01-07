World Class Athlete Program soldier takes bobsled World Cup victory

Fort Carson announced a total of eight positive coronavirus cases as of March 27.

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Carson’s World Class Athlete Program claimed her second bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda, Latvia, on Jan. 2.

Spc. Lake Kwaza, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, teamed up with Elana Meyers Taylor for the women’s two-man bob competition.

Together they finished two runs with a best time of one minute, 41.88 seconds, .22 of a second faster than British duo Mica McNeill and Adele Nicoll and .24 of a second before the Canadian team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski.

“Since the day I took up Bobsled and made my first World Cup Team, my goal was to be on the podium every opportunity I have,” said Kwaza. “This has been my motivation and so far every World Cup race with Elana has ended with us on the podium.”

The duo hadn’t raced together in over a year but became a gold-medal combo. This is Kwaza’s second World Cup victory since February of 2019, where she took a world cup win with Meyers Taylor in Lake Placid, New York.

Kwaza and Meyers Taylor were tied with the Russian team of Nadezhda Sergeeva and Yulia Belomestnykh after their first run, however the Russians crashed in their second run.

“The race last weekend was very close with Russia,” said Kwaza. “The amount of focus between myself and Elana couldn’t have been any better.”

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton circuit has two stops left–the first in Winterberg, Germany–this weekend. The World Cup season ends January 15-16 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, before qualified teams head to China for the Beijing Olympics in February.

