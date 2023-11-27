(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The beloved holiday classic “The Nutcracker” is heading to Pueblo Memorial Hall for a one-night only performance as part of World Ballet Series’ 2023-24 U.S. tour.

According to a press release from Memorial Hall, the family-friendly production is brought to life by an international cast of 40 professional dancers from the world’s premier ballet institutions, with beautiful sets and costumes and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Courtesy: World Ballet Series

In conjunction with the production, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will offer a free, fun and entertaining Ballet for All Masterclass for the local community on Dec 7 at 3:00 p.m. Taught by World Ballet Series cast members, Ballet for All is specifically developed for participants with no previous ballet experience.

Participants will meet cast members, learn some ballet basics including commonly-used gestures, and enjoy demonstrations by the cast. More information can be found online at WorldBalletSeries.com/Masterclass.

The performance of “The Nutcracker” will take place at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. Tickets start at $28.