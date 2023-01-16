(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $160,000 to award to companies to train or upskill their current employees.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center said the funds are made possible by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the funds must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will give preference to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, tourism, and companies whose training leads to the expansion of duties for employees.

Options for training include work-based, virtual, or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employees and the business. Employers choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center provided examples of past training:

Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

Value stream mapping

Customized ISO

Rapid cycle product innovation

AC/DC electricity

Electrical schematics

Motors and controls

Advanced hydraulic

Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming

Lean manufacturing

Six Sigma

Total productive maintenance (TPM)

Business soft skills training, including focus on conflict resolution, strategic planning, resiliency training, critical thinking and problem-solving

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center said, employers must attend one of three virtual information session about how to apply. Register on the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19.

The deadline to apply is Friday. Feb. 3, applications will be reviewed and awarded by Feb. 8 and all training for employees must be completed by Thursday, June 15.