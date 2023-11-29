(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Work has begun on the north side of Pikes Peak to restore an area of the mountain that was damaged by an EF1 tornado that touched down in July 2023.

According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), on July 20, an EF1 tornado touched down on the northern slope of Pikes Peak, resulting in extensive tree damage along the Pikes Peak Highway. The USFS said meteorologists predicted the storm reached wind speeds over 110 mph along its 2.18-mile long path.

The USFS said as the storm moved east, it crossed through Crystal Creek Reservoir before crossing back over the Pikes Peak Highway and eventually lifting. Thankfully no injuries were reported during the tornado, though work is needed in the area.

In partnership with Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) and Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, the USFS will work with Stewardship West, a nonprofit shared stewardship contractor, to remove uprooted and damaged trees across approximately 200 acres of National Forest System land.

Work began on Monday, Nov. 27, and will continue until early spring 2024.

“The Pikes Peak Ranger District really appreciates the great relationship we have fostered with Stewardship West and look forward to our continued shared stewardship of the National Forest with all our partners,” said Pikes Peak District Ranger Carl Bauer. “This is an important project that will help create a healthier forest in the years to come and aligns with our national focus on the Wildfire Crisis Strategy.”

Thankfully, the USFS said fuel reduction treatments were already being planned in the area that was hit by the tornado. Collectively, the project will help restore nearly 300 acres of forest by removing downfall, stabilizing soils, reducing erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat, and mitigating wildfire risk.