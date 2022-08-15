COLORADO SPRINGS — After an initial postponement, the Wooten Road/Platte Avenue closure has now been moved back to its originally scheduled date, Monday, August 15.

The closure will impact southbound Wooten Road access to Platte Avenue, northbound Wooten at Platte will remain open. Wooten traffic heading to eastbound Platte should use Galley Road to either Murray Boulevard or Powers Boulevard, then south to Platte.

The closure is part of the ongoing work on Edison Avenue, which runs parallel to Platte. The closure is in place so crews can install a new manhole in the roadway.

George Hayward, the Wooten project manager, had initially postponed the work until the week of August 22 due to forecasted weather; however, he believes the work can now be completed during the original timeframe.

“Based on the most current forecast, the project team believes they can safely complete the necessary work in the roadway this week, rather than lose an entire week of schedule/progress. Southbound Wooten should be reopened before Monday, Aug. 22,” said Hayward.

All work and closures remain weather-dependent.