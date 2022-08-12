COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Wooten Road will be closed at Platte Avenue temporarily for construction.

The closure will occur for approximately one week beginning Monday, August 15. Traffic will be detoured east at Edison Avenue to Platte Ave, east of the Wooten intersection, where drivers can turn west onto Platte. Wooten traffic heading to eastbound Platte should use Galley Road to either Murray Boulevard or Powers Boulevard, then south to Platte.

The City of Colorado Springs says the closure was needed to a new manhole in the roadway. This is part of the Wooten Road Bridge Replacement project, which has currently closed Edison Ave. west of Wooten Rd. the road will continue to be closed to through traffic with access to all area businesses via northbound Murray Boulevard.

Southbound Wooten is expected to reopen by Friday, August 19 weather permitting.