WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — After learning that Teller County fire responders were in immediate need of support in fighting the High Park fire, Woodland Park School District (WPSD) devised a plan to provide much-needed volunteers.

Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent of Schools at WPSD, organized the plan to aid in the support by calling out to WPSD staff to assist at the incident command center located at 4 Mile Fire Station in Teller County. The plan consists of closing one elementary school each day from May 17 through May 19 to allow willing school staff members to support the brave men and women fighting the High Park Fire.

Additionally, on Friday, May 20, the middle school and high school staff will help as released by their principals and as the need warrants. Each building will remain open for the District’s Preschool and Center-Based programs.

“A crisis rarely arises at a convenient time; however, I am incredibly grateful for a staff eager to respond and lend a helping hand to our responders,” said Dr. Neal. “WPSD staff are incredibly dedicated to this community in every way, particularly when stepping up to a challenge. We are a team and absolutely dedicated to our families and students of our schools both in and out of the school environment.”

Michelle Miller, a Kindergarten teacher at Gateway Elementary, said, “I’m so excited about this-what an awesome idea.”

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One expressed their gratitude to the communities of Teller County on Tuesday in a Facebook post, which showed teachers and staff from WPSD volunteering their time at the Incident Command Post.