(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — A recent T-Rex discovery is putting Woodland Park in the paleontology spotlight.

A team with the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center found T-Rex bones in South Dakota after 25 years of combing through the area.

“A pretty impressive specimen,” said Anthony Maltese, Curator with the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center. “It’s the only T-Rex I’ve found in 25 years of looking for this kind of dinosaur.”

On the last day of their summer expedition, Maltese saw a bone sticking up out of the ground.

“And we’re getting ready to go home. And then I came back at lunchtime with the rest of the crew. I was like, ‘well, sorry I found a T-Rex.’ They thought it was hilarious because I say that all the time. They’re like, ‘oh yeah, he’s just joking around.’ No, I actually did this time,” said Maltese.

After seven years without a dinosaur discovery, Maltese found what he was looking for scattered under soft mud. His team spent 7 days a week, for 5 weeks, excavating and digging an area the size of a swimming pool.

Maltese named this 66-million-year-old dinosaur after his wife, Valerie. You can see Valerie and learn more about the fossil at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park.

“Most of it was done with shovels, shovels and trowels and whisp brooms and that sort of thing, because these bones have been around for 66 million years. They’re very old. They’re very hard but if you get in there too aggressively, you can just shatter them and break them,” said Maltese.

One of the bones is the T-Rex’s collar bone, which is an especially rare fossil find.

“This is one of the rarest things that we have in this museum. There’s only been like a handful, literally a handful of these ever found on T-Rex,” said Maltese.

The team ended up finding 55 bones, making up about 15% of the T-Rex. They’re still studying the bones and the stories they show us.

“We have bits and pieces from every part of the animal. We have tail, we have pelvis, ribs, shoulder girdle material. And some skull material too,” said Maltese.