(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The City of Woodland Park is looking to name its three snowplows and they are giving the public the honor of naming them.

Throughout the month of February, the City is hosting a contest to name its snowplows. The contest is open to all those living in Woodland Park ages three and up. Two of the snowplows will be reserved for the grownups while one snowplow is being reserved for the community kids’ submissions.

Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 26 after which the City will narrow down the entries to the top 12. The top 12 submissions’ names will be presented for public voting on March 3. The entries with the most votes will be declared the winners. The winners will be notified by the City to receive winter wonderland prizes.

After the contest, the plows will have signs with the new names.