(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is looking for information related to the vandalism of two headstones in Woodland Park Cemetery.

According to WPPD, on Thursday, Aug. 17 officers were called to the Woodland Park Cemetery at 650 Short Avenue about criminal mischief of several headstones. Police found two headstones damaged by unknown means.

Police said a vehicle was likely used during the vandalism. The exact date and time of the incident is not known, but WPPD said was likely to have happened between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17.

If you or someone you know has any information, contact WPPD at (719) 687-9262 or you can submit information anonymously to Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.