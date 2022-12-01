(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Community Cupboard.

The Food Pantry ensures those in our community who feel the pain of hunger always have convenient access to free, healthy nutritious food. The Community Cupboard provides complete food boxes which include frozen meat, dairy, produce, bakery, dried and canned goods for homemade meals. They provide food for furry family members, too!

Community Cupboard’s motto is “a community that cares is a community that shares,” and their food pantry delivers on that promise.

Holiday Distribution Schedule:

December 19th 9:00am – 12:00pm (Monday)

December 21st 9:00am – 12:00pm (Wednesday)

December 23rd 9:00am – 12:00pm (Friday)

Closed December 24th – January 1st.