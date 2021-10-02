Women’s Marches being held around Southern Colorado; view list of local events

(FOX21) — Several Women’s Marches are being held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in response to Texas’ latest abortion law.
Below are marches planned within and near FOX21’s viewing area.
- Colorado Springs Women’s March: 10 a.m. at America The Beautiful Park
- Pueblo Women’s March for Southern Colorado: 11 a.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse
- Huerfano County’s Women’s and Civil Rights March: Noon at the Huerfano County Courthouse
- Castle Rock: March will begin at 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and will end at the Douglas County Municipal Building
