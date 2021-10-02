Women’s Marches being held around Southern Colorado; view list of local events

The event, hosted by activist group Women’s March at the Texas Capitol. Protesters and state officials will denounce the passage of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion procedures at six weeks of pregnancy (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

(FOX21) — Several Women’s Marches are being held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in response to Texas’ latest abortion law.

Below are marches planned within and near FOX21’s viewing area.

Colorado Springs Women’s March : 10 a.m. at America The Beautiful Park

: 10 a.m. at America The Beautiful Park Pueblo Women’s March for Southern Colorado: 11 a.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse

11 a.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse Huerfano County’s Women’s and Civil Rights March: Noon at the Huerfano County Courthouse

Noon at the Huerfano County Courthouse Castle Rock: March will begin at 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and will end at the Douglas County Municipal Building

