Women’s March comes to Pueblo for reproductive choice rally on Oct. 2

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 11:00 AM, Pueblo County and its surrounding communities will be gathering as part of over 600+ simultaneous marches come together to demand an end to the “attacks on reproductive rights and women’s freedoms in this country”.

The action in Pueblo was organized by the Women’s March of Southern Colorado and Pueblo Indivisible as part of the national day of action.

WHAT: Rally for Justice for Women & Reproductive Choice

WHEN: Saturday, October 2nd – 11:00 AM

WHERE: Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th Street.

LOCAL CONTACT: Barbara Jabaily 719-251-0991 or Patricia O’Brien 773-960-1374

The marches are inspired by the Supreme Court’s upcoming oral arguments beginning Monday, Oct. 4, on a case that will determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans.

Over 110 organizations have joined forces to take part in the #RallyforAbortionJustice, organized by Women’s March, to show that Americans overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and that this Texas Case is nothing more than a power grab to control the bodies, futures, and lives of pregnant and birthing people. Barbara Jabaily’s announcement regarding the upcoming march

The march will be outside, social distancing will be encouraged and attendees are asked to wear masks.

