Women now outnumber men in med schools

A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges found in 2019 50.5-percent of med-students were women, 46,878 to be exact.

For the first time, more women than men are going to medical school.

The increase is part of a trend that’s been growing since 2009.

In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors, 64-percent to 36-percent.

But that could be changing too; an Athena-Health survey found 80-percent of older doctors are men.

But 60-percent of doctors under 35 are women.

