EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a woman who had forced entry into a residence and abducted a child at gunpoint early Tuesday.

Just before 7 a.m., EPSO Deputies responded to a home near 2000 Mt. Herman Rd. in unincorporated El Paso County after residents reported that a non-custodial parent of the child had forced her way inside the home and took the child by force.

The kidnapper was identified as 38-year-old Amber Green. She had abducted the child at gunpoint then fled with the child, deputies say.

Information regarding Green’s possible locations were flagged in Blackhawk and Englewood. Law enforcement in those areas began assisting EPSO in the search for Green and the child.

It was not believed the child was in imminent danger from Green.

At around 3:30 p.m., Green met with the child’s father and custodial parent at a business parking lot in Monument and returned the child unharmed. The Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group then arrested Green. Police reports say she was still in possession of the handgun used in the abduction.

Green was later booked into a Criminal Justice Center on a $10,000 bond. She faces Felony charges of First Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, and Violation of a Custody Order.