PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident on Lake Pueblo on Saturday has been identified, her death marking the sixth at the lake this year.

On Saturday, July 9, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted about an investigation into a fatal boating accident on Lake Pueblo. CPW said life-saving measures were performed but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified her as 32-year-old Arley Rodriguez-Lopez. An autopsy is scheduled to determine her official cause of death.