COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a woman lying in the middle of the road Friday evening.

At 11:24 p.m., CSPD officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian near the area of 3700 Astrozon Blvd. near the South Academy Ace Hardware store.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying in the roadway. Police were told that a dark SUV struck the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk. The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.